This update introduces our most comprehensive environmental upgrade yet—rebuilding the skies from the ground up (literally). With a deep focus on scientific realism and immersion, we’ve revamped nearly every aspect of the planet’s atmospheric simulation and how you experience it from the cockpit and beyond.

🌠 Airglow: The Night Sky Comes Alive

Airglow is no longer just a pretty haze—it's now a physically-based phenomenon derived from Vieneo's unique atmospheric chemistry and pressure profile. You'll notice it:

Emerging around 6 km altitude and peaking at the atmospheric scale height (~7.4 km)

Displaying a soft greenish-blue luminescence , tuned to ionization bands influenced by solar angle

Modulated in brightness based on the sun’s position beneath the horizon for stunning night flights

On Vieneo, our higher atmospheric pressure and increased ionospheric activity make this effect more intense and visible than Earth's faint bands.

⚡ Electrified Skies: St. Elmo’s Fire & Lightning Reimagined

Our electrical discharge systems just got a massive upgrade—visually, audibly, and behaviorally.

🟢 St. Elmo’s Fire

+40% increased occurrence , owing to higher corona onset potential from Vieneo's dense atmosphere and trace SO₂ content

Now appears more bluish-green in low visibility, with a soft corona flicker near static discharge points

Behavior scales with turbulence, airspeed, and charge accumulation—pilots flying in storms will notice!

⚡ Lightning, Now with Chain Reactions

Lightning is now chained , branching realistically between multiple points of potential across storm cells

Color grading reflects real atmospheric ionization: Core: White-hot (#FFFFFF) Channel: Violet-blue nitrogen glow (#C8C8FF) Corona: Pale blue-green (#99FFFF)

Lightning strikes are no longer just aesthetic—they cast shadows, illuminate terrain, and sync to audio thunder with proper Doppler offset

🎧 Sound Engine Overhaul: New Audio, Smarter Occlusion

This update includes a ground-up redesign of our environmental soundscape, reflecting how sound behaves in Vieneo's dense atmosphere (2.6 bar):

Rain, hail, and snow now feature frequency-adjusted EQ curves to reflect transmission through glass, hull plating, and cockpit materials

Occlusion and Doppler effects dynamically adapt to surface materials and player motion

Subsurface rumbles and muffled turbulence—especially in storm zones—add realism for ground vehicles and bunkered positions

You can feel the heaviness of the atmosphere now

☁️ Dynamic Weather System: Science in Motion

A complete rework of planetary weather introduces realism-driven precipitation and wind patterns using real meteorological dynamics:

Rossby waves and seasonal ITCZ drift influence jet streams, doldrums, and pressure zones

Weather cells are driven by overlaid global grayscale maps : Vapor content Surface pressure Convection activity

Moisture and lift potentials determine rainfall dynamically—no two days on Vieneo are the same

Precipitation radar is now available on the Player Portal (ground-based only for now—airborne units coming soon)

🌞 Light, Clouds, and the Sun

The sun on Vieneo now behaves like a true light source filtered through miles of alien sky:

Sunlight color has been tuned to Vieneo’s G-type primary —a golden hue with a wider scattering spectrum

Cloud decks attenuate light based on depth and density, including color bleeding and indirect bounce

Azimuthal and zenith transitions (sunset/sunrise) now blend in layered atmospheric tones from violet to burnt orange

The entire lighting model responds to solar scalar (sun elevation), with smoother fade between daylight and night

🛰️ Radar Infrastructure and Surface Ops

In-universe developments are also accelerating:

Players can now purchase radar installations for settlements or research sites

Each radar includes a full 3D Doppler reflectivity volume , cost-scaled to beam width and maintenance

Expect more upgrades as the atmospheric science economy deepens—radar coverage will matter for commerce, routing, and safety

🔧 More Behind the Scenes

Improved rendering pipeline performance with deferred light falloff from flashes and explosions

Ground fog and low visibility dynamically respond to dew point, terrain, and time of day

New debug layers for visualizing pressure contours, cloud densities, and convection zones (dev mode only)

Preparing the engine for airborne radar, colonist insurance pricing, and long-range weather prediction tools

🚀 This Is Only the Beginning

This update represents over 200 hours of engineering, testing, and tuning. We’re proud of what’s here—and even more excited about what’s coming.

Fly safe,

— The Rise Development Team