2 August 2025 Build 19455282 Edited 2 August 2025 – 12:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates / Improvements

Fixed an issue on the Rio map: bunting flags that were completely covered by cats are now clearly indicated when uncolored, so players can spot them without random clicks or needing a hint.

Improved visibility for overlapped/uncolored world map elements to reduce confusion.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3743831
