Updates / Improvements
Fixed an issue on the Rio map: bunting flags that were completely covered by cats are now clearly indicated when uncolored, so players can spot them without random clicks or needing a hint.
Improved visibility for overlapped/uncolored world map elements to reduce confusion.
100 Cats Lost in World: Find & Color — Worlds Patch Notes v1.03
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3743831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update