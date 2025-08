Hey everyone, the day is finally here!

We're incredibly excited (and a bit emotional) to announce that Sands of Hope is now available on Steam!

Get it today with a special 20% discount!

Whether you're here for a cozy evening journey or just to support a small indie dev, we’re beyond grateful to have you. Every wishlist, play session, and review means the world to us, THANK YOU <3

A peaceful adventure through a handcrafted open world awaits!

Pere & Frankie