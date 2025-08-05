 Skip to content
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19455259 Edited 5 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A New Grimoire Has Been Added!

Unlock Condition: Achieve a total of 50 victories.

A brand-new grimoire has been added, featuring approximately 40 new cards and around 60 new links.

Make the most of the unique traits of the new special cards and take on new challenges!

Patch Notes v1.2.0

New!

  • Added a new grimoire

Bugfix

  • Fixed text for certain cards

  • Fixed sound and effects for certain abilities

  • Fixed a bug where attack power increased incorrectly after taking damage

  • Fixed a bug with win tracking for the fourth grimoire

