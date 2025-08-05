A New Grimoire Has Been Added!
Unlock Condition: Achieve a total of 50 victories.
A brand-new grimoire has been added, featuring approximately 40 new cards and around 60 new links.
Make the most of the unique traits of the new special cards and take on new challenges!
Patch Notes v1.2.0
New!
Added a new grimoire
Bugfix
Fixed text for certain cards
Fixed sound and effects for certain abilities
Fixed a bug where attack power increased incorrectly after taking damage
Fixed a bug with win tracking for the fourth grimoire
