Howdy! We continue monitoring the game's stability and your bug reports following the launch of the stairs update, and we've noticed a few reports of stairs climbing invisible terrain upon loading a glade. We saw this during the beta, and thought we'd fixed it, but it still managed to sneak through. This patch should finally resolve it.We've also noticed that owners of GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs are experiencing crashes when launching the game. Those crashes are linked to the just-released 580.88 driver. We're in contact with NVIDIA about the issue, and we've added an in-game warning with a link to download the 577.00 driver, which works fine. Thanks for all the crash reports and troubleshooting help!BTW, a few folks are experiencing crashes on startup due to Steam incorrectly deploying the patch. There's a handful of old files that it failed to delete, and Tiny Glade crashes while trying to load them. Our crash reporter detects and highlights this problem - if you see it complaining about problems with the game's installation, try the steps it outlines, or reinstall the game, so that the old files get deleted.Patch notes:Love,Tom & Ana