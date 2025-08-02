We've also noticed that owners of GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs are experiencing crashes when launching the game. Those crashes are linked to the just-released 580.88 driver. We're in contact with NVIDIA about the issue, and we've added an in-game warning with a link to download the 577.00 driver, which works fine. Thanks for all the crash reports and troubleshooting help!
BTW, a few folks are experiencing crashes on startup due to Steam incorrectly deploying the patch. There's a handful of old files that it failed to delete, and Tiny Glade crashes while trying to load them. Our crash reporter detects and highlights this problem - if you see it complaining about problems with the game's installation, try the steps it outlines, or reinstall the game, so that the old files get deleted.
Patch notes:
- 👻⛰️ Fix phantom terrain for real this time
- 🔥 Add warning for broken NVIDIA driver 580.88 on RTX 50-series cards
- 🔥 Add additional resolution advice to the crash reporter for a few external factors that mess with the game
Love,
Tom & Ana
Changed files in this update