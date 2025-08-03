Hello everyone!

It's been quite a while since the last update — I'm very aware of that. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to dedicate as much time to the game as I would’ve liked. I'm working on it solo, so every major change takes a lot of time and energy. Still — the update is finally here, and it's a big one!

The most important new feature is multiplayer mode! After several rounds of testing, it seems to be running fairly stable, but there might still be some issues — if you spot anything, please let me know. This is just the beginning, and I’ll definitely continue improving the system.

In addition to that:

The game has been upgraded to the latest versions of used modules and frameworks.

A lot has changed under the hood, and some things you’ll notice directly.

New bugs may have appeared — I’ll be fixing them as quickly as I can, so any reports are very welcome.

Thank you so much to everyone who kept supporting the project and patiently waited during the silence. It really means a lot to me.

See you in future updates!

Fixes:

Fixed scene transitions

Fixed pricing bug at the new car dealer

Fixed part naming issues

Fixed inventory and disappearing tools

Minor bug fixes

Improved car handling

Improved tire physics

Fixed missing stats for the “Always a Full Tank” achievement

Fixed missing stats for the “Scrap Collector” achievement

Content:

Added preview image when selecting a profile

Added video options – render scale

Added car color selection at the new car dealer

Added use of fluids – engine oil and brake fluid

Added engine wear and seizure system

Added character model selection when creating a new profile

Added color selection for coolant system hose connectors

Added multiplayer mode (still in development)

Changes:

Player name is now displayed as the profile name instead of Steam username

Resolution selection changed to a dropdown list

New minimap icons

Tire patch settings can now be edited:

CAR TUNE PROJECT_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Setup\\

