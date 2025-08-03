Hello everyone!
It's been quite a while since the last update — I'm very aware of that. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to dedicate as much time to the game as I would’ve liked. I'm working on it solo, so every major change takes a lot of time and energy. Still — the update is finally here, and it's a big one!
The most important new feature is multiplayer mode! After several rounds of testing, it seems to be running fairly stable, but there might still be some issues — if you spot anything, please let me know. This is just the beginning, and I’ll definitely continue improving the system.
In addition to that:
The game has been upgraded to the latest versions of used modules and frameworks.
A lot has changed under the hood, and some things you’ll notice directly.
New bugs may have appeared — I’ll be fixing them as quickly as I can, so any reports are very welcome.
Thank you so much to everyone who kept supporting the project and patiently waited during the silence. It really means a lot to me.
See you in future updates!
Fixes:
Fixed scene transitions
Fixed pricing bug at the new car dealer
Fixed part naming issues
Fixed inventory and disappearing tools
Minor bug fixes
Improved car handling
Improved tire physics
Fixed missing stats for the “Always a Full Tank” achievement
Fixed missing stats for the “Scrap Collector” achievement
Content:
Added preview image when selecting a profile
Added video options – render scale
Added car color selection at the new car dealer
Added use of fluids – engine oil and brake fluid
Added engine wear and seizure system
Added character model selection when creating a new profile
Added color selection for coolant system hose connectors
Added multiplayer mode (still in development)
Changes:
Player name is now displayed as the profile name instead of Steam username
Resolution selection changed to a dropdown list
New minimap icons
Tire patch settings can now be edited:
CAR TUNE PROJECT_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Setup\\
Changed files in this update