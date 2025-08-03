 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19455109 Edited 3 August 2025 – 09:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been quite a while since the last update — I'm very aware of that. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to dedicate as much time to the game as I would’ve liked. I'm working on it solo, so every major change takes a lot of time and energy. Still — the update is finally here, and it's a big one!

The most important new feature is multiplayer mode! After several rounds of testing, it seems to be running fairly stable, but there might still be some issues — if you spot anything, please let me know. This is just the beginning, and I’ll definitely continue improving the system.

In addition to that:

  • The game has been upgraded to the latest versions of used modules and frameworks.

  • A lot has changed under the hood, and some things you’ll notice directly.

  • New bugs may have appeared — I’ll be fixing them as quickly as I can, so any reports are very welcome.

Thank you so much to everyone who kept supporting the project and patiently waited during the silence. It really means a lot to me.

See you in future updates!

Fixes:

  • Fixed scene transitions

  • Fixed pricing bug at the new car dealer

  • Fixed part naming issues

  • Fixed inventory and disappearing tools

  • Minor bug fixes

  • Improved car handling

  • Improved tire physics

  • Fixed missing stats for the “Always a Full Tank” achievement

  • Fixed missing stats for the “Scrap Collector” achievement

Content:

  • Added preview image when selecting a profile

  • Added video options – render scale

  • Added car color selection at the new car dealer

  • Added use of fluids – engine oil and brake fluid

  • Added engine wear and seizure system

  • Added character model selection when creating a new profile

  • Added color selection for coolant system hose connectors

  • Added multiplayer mode (still in development)

Changes:

  • Player name is now displayed as the profile name instead of Steam username

  • Resolution selection changed to a dropdown list

  • New minimap icons

  • Tire patch settings can now be edited:
    CAR TUNE PROJECT_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Setup\\

Changed files in this update

