Players who purchased the Combat Train DLC, please update to this patch immediately to fix the save data rollback issue.
Additionally, compensatory in-game rewards will be distributed in several hours.
A reminder: Players who purchased the Combat Train DLC, please update to build version 19455091 immediately!
Emergency Fix - DLC Save Data Rollback Issue
Update notes via Steam Community
