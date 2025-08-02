 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19455091 Edited 2 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Players who purchased the Combat Train DLC, please update to this patch immediately to fix the save data rollback issue.
Additionally, compensatory in-game rewards will be distributed in several hours.
A reminder: Players who purchased the Combat Train DLC, please update to build version 19455091 immediately!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link