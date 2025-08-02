Hey everyone, I hope you're enjoying Hydro! Just based off day 1 feedback, I've now implemented some quality-of-life improvements per the below:

In the Difficulty Settings dialog (accessible from the 'Esc' / Pause menu in-game). I've made it more accessible with higher contrast, larger fonts and more discernible setting toggles.

I've also made a small change to the Water Flow Meter upgrade, adding a 'red line' marking the maximum possible river speed currently in-game (this is with the 'Tame River' difficulty setting OFF) based on the meter's scale.

This takes the game to v1.01 (you can confirm the version from the Main Menu).

I'm currently in the process of prioritizing my next, more substantive updates to the game and I will be in touch with more news on this as it materializes! As always, I appreciate your support! Till next time, happy generating!

P.S. If you haven't already checked out the PDF Game Manual for Hydro, you can do so at the link below, it contains a lot of additional reference information that you might find handy!

https://www.harmanmotorworks.com/hydro/manual/HydroGameManualv100.pdf