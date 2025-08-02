Team Standings

Bug Fixes

The standings tables have become sortable. Simply click on the headers of any column to sort the data.New columns have been added to the standings tables, including "Number of Clean Sheets," "Penalty Kick Misses," and "Penalty Kick Hits."Certain tables now feature a fixed team flag column on the left that remains visible when scrolling horizontally, making it easier to track statistics.A bug that caused the milestones table to miscount the total number of appearances in an event has been fixed.