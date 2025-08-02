 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19455045 Edited 2 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Team Standings


The standings tables have become sortable. Simply click on the headers of any column to sort the data.

New columns have been added to the standings tables, including “Number of Clean Sheets,” “Penalty Kick Misses,” and “Penalty Kick Hits.”

Certain tables now feature a fixed team flag column on the left that remains visible when scrolling horizontally, making it easier to track statistics.

Bug Fixes


A bug that caused the milestones table to miscount the total number of appearances in an event has been fixed.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
