Decreased VRAM usage



Re enabled individual graphics settings in options



Volumetric clouds change to static if running with medium or low preset



Added AMD FSR 3.1.4 upscaling option



Minor update to Nvidia DLSS 4 upscaling



All physics enabled items are now off the network by default. This will probably cause some bugs in updating their location and data, but the performance is significantly better. Work is still needed to make the system more robust.



Optimized character animations.



Fixed a game crashing bug when item was dragged behind self-checkout screen in the store.



Fixed a bug that would prevent placing of items when initiated from inventory.



Players can no longer interact with objects that are currently being interacted by someone else.



Made the camera free rotating when there’s no movement input in 3rd person view. Drunken sway mechanic prevents enabling free camera during movement atm.



Fixed gas canister not always refueling



Various fixes to Store and Pub.



Savegame location is changed to "AppData/Local/DrunkardSimulator/Saved/SaveGames/".If you want to keep using previous saves move the save files from game folder to the new folder. That said it's very likely that the saves will get wiped at some point when stuff changes. These are still very early builds, thanks for understanding.