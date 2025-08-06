 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19454942 Edited 6 August 2025 – 07:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.0.10. contains small improvements and bug fixes. See the details down below.

Improvements:

  • Overall lighting

  • Minor audio improvements

Bug Fixes:

  • Lighting issue with the Greenhouse spawns

  • Greenhouse to Tower transition broken

  • Voice Chat interaction not working while inspecting

  • Voice chat (Global): voice chat is always on

  • Audio (Throne room): SFX for the mechanism that lowers/opens the cage keeps repeating throughout the rest of the game

  • Audio (The wall): elevators only make sound once

  • Reimplement lobby background images

Known Issues:

  • Crash: game crashes during gameplay for certain people

  • Subtitles text in cutscenes: in some instances cutscenes lack subtitles

