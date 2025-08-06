Patch 2.0.10. contains small improvements and bug fixes. See the details down below.
Improvements:
Overall lighting
Minor audio improvements
Bug Fixes:
Lighting issue with the Greenhouse spawns
Greenhouse to Tower transition broken
Voice Chat interaction not working while inspecting
Voice chat (Global): voice chat is always on
Audio (Throne room): SFX for the mechanism that lowers/opens the cage keeps repeating throughout the rest of the game
Audio (The wall): elevators only make sound once
Reimplement lobby background images
Known Issues:
Crash: game crashes during gameplay for certain people
Subtitles text in cutscenes: in some instances cutscenes lack subtitles
Changed files in this update