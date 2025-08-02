- New Talent Tree Nodes: A new talent for the Cutter allows its projectiles to reverse direction once they reach the edge of the screen.
- New Affix Module: The Wind Chaser module replaces the next projectile you fire with a new type.
- Improved Fast-Forward Button: The fast-forward button is now available after wave 20 (previously it was hidden and only unlocked after wave 50).
- Fixed some translation issues.
- Fixed a bug where the final enemy in a projectile's path could not be hit correctly.
- The issue with the talent tree page background being too bright has been improved.
Version Update 0.7.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2202011
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2202012
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2202013
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update