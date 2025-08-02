 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454864 Edited 2 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Talent Tree Nodes: A new talent for the Cutter allows its projectiles to reverse direction once they reach the edge of the screen.
  • New Affix Module: The Wind Chaser module replaces the next projectile you fire with a new type.
  • Improved Fast-Forward Button: The fast-forward button is now available after wave 20 (previously it was hidden and only unlocked after wave 50).
  • Fixed some translation issues.
  • Fixed a bug where the final enemy in a projectile's path could not be hit correctly.
  • The issue with the talent tree page background being too bright has been improved.

