We have slightly adjusted the chair’s stability, so it should tip over much less often now. However, you still need to be careful when going down staircases — it’s not a walk in the park!



Additionally, we have added an option in the settings to reduce camera shake. The effect of this option is subtle but makes things a bit easier.



Thank you very much for the feedback you share! <3This small but important update includes the following changes:The game features two types of camera shake, so to speak. The first is the shake caused by the character’s animations — the camera is attached to the character’s head and moves synchronously with it. This effect is difficult to remove as it happens naturally.The second is an additional fake camera shake that activates when pressing the WASD keys. Thanks to the new option, this shake can now be disabled.Best Regards.Ells&Pills