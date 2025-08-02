- Fixed issue where controller right stick would not return to camera control when closing spell construction screen etc. with ESC equivalent operation
- Fixed issue where spell construction pass could not be operated during spell cooldown
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.54
