2 August 2025 Build 19454762 Edited 2 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed issue where controller right stick would not return to camera control when closing spell construction screen etc. with ESC equivalent operation
- Fixed issue where spell construction pass could not be operated during spell cooldown

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
