2 August 2025 Build 19454749 Edited 2 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.4 is now live and introduces the following fixes:

- fixed the events “Dead evil,” “Fog”, “Magic discharge”, “Who seeks... will find? part 3”, and “Ibise's idea”.
- fixed the skill tree and skills with sliders
- fixed the action window and result calculation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2732891
