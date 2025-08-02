Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.4 is now live and introduces the following fixes:
- fixed the events “Dead evil,” “Fog”, “Magic discharge”, “Who seeks... will find? part 3”, and “Ibise's idea”.
- fixed the skill tree and skills with sliders
- fixed the action window and result calculation
