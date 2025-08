We apologize for the inconvenience.

Due to a critical issue that required immediate attention, we have just released an emergency update.



Fixes & Adjustments ・Fixed an issue where the game could become unresponsive on the title screen.

・Fixed an issue where the background music would not play after returning to the title screen following a match.

・In Noble Mode, players will now receive a small amount of EXP and FP upon winning their first match.

*No rewards are given if you lose the first match.