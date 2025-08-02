 Skip to content
Major 2 August 2025 Build 19454720
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi guys!

Here's the new update:

  • NEW MAP - BOXING RING

  • SOLO GAMEMODE- lil tweak( now u can see what moves u have, and first to hit 3 times in a row wins and reset).

  • ROULETTE NEW ANIMATION


HAVE FUN:)))) MORE INFOS IN THE GAME

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3122051
