2 August 2025 Build 19454699
Update notes via Steam Community

0.8.23


  • bugfix: fixed zen-mode saves resuming auto-build limit on load.
  • bugfix: fixed hard-mode saves not retaining hard-mode on load.
  • bugfix: fixed custom cable creation bug (with cable-o-matic) on co-op clients.
  • bugfix: fixed lab technology sync with co-op clients.
  • bugfix: fixed netshell focus grabbing other text controls.
  • bugfix: fixed various typos and grammar in tutorials/wiki
  • bugfix: fixed typos in disco nano series description.
  • bugfix: fixed cable-o-matic sync issues with co-op clients.

