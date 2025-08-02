0.8.23
- bugfix: fixed zen-mode saves resuming auto-build limit on load.
- bugfix: fixed hard-mode saves not retaining hard-mode on load.
- bugfix: fixed custom cable creation bug (with cable-o-matic) on co-op clients.
- bugfix: fixed lab technology sync with co-op clients.
- bugfix: fixed netshell focus grabbing other text controls.
- bugfix: fixed various typos and grammar in tutorials/wiki
- bugfix: fixed typos in disco nano series description.
- bugfix: fixed cable-o-matic sync issues with co-op clients.
