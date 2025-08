Balance:

• Spell prohibiting effects no longer affect Artifact Powers.

• [Training Manual](Uncommon → Rare)

• ["Race Against Time"](Lose 2 mana → Lose 1 mana)

• ["Feint Attack"](Spells deal no damage → Spells deal 1 less damage)

• ["Full Attack"](You may cast one less spell each turn → Prohibit spells above Level 2)

• [Dreamer's Hood](Max TP reduced by 1 → On first turn start: Lose 1 TP)

• [Inner Fire] [Shield Wall] [Flight] [Insulation](All allied unit → Allied units in the same row)

• [Sunburst](all enemy units → enemy units in the same row)



Bug Fixed:

• Fixed an issue preventing artifacts from being equipped beyond the first backpack page.

• Fixed an issue where enemies would waste the [Tailwind] spell with no valid targets.