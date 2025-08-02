Balance:

• Spell prohibiting effects no longer affect Artifact Powers.

• [Training Manual]（Uncommon → Rare）

• ["Race Against Time"]（Lose 2 mana → Lose 1 mana）

• ["Feint Attack"]（Spells deal no damage → Spells deal 1 less damage）

• ["Full Attack"]（You may cast one less spell each turn → Prohibit spells above Level 2）

• [Dreamer's Hood]（Max TP reduced by 1 → On first turn start: Lose 1 TP）

• [Inner Fire] [Shield Wall] [Flight] [Insulation]（All allied unit → Allied units in the same row）

• [Sunburst]（all enemy units → enemy units in the same row）



Bug Fixed:

• Fixed an issue preventing artifacts from being equipped beyond the first backpack page.

• Fixed an issue where enemies would waste the [Tailwind] spell with no valid targets.