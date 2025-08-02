🧠 Hey zombie freaks 🧟♂️
🔄 Complete rework of the rebind system — no more shortcut bugs!
💡 New gameplay tips added
🩹 Medkit healing adjusted
🚨 Slight reduction of riot zombies
🔦 Player flashlight shadowing adjusted
🪚 In Asylum, sawblade traps have been rotated — now even deadlier!
💥 Increased S-12 damage
🔫 Increased SMG-9 damage
🎯 Fixed an issue where the crosshair was hiding when it shouldn’t
🧱 Fixed a dead zone in Asylum that prevented zombies from hitting the player
🪨 Added more surfaces reacting to bullet impacts
🪟 Fixed a bug where part of the exterior was half-visible through a window in Asylum
