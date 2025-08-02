🧠 Hey zombie freaks 🧟‍♂️

🔄 Complete rework of the rebind system — no more shortcut bugs!

💡 New gameplay tips added

🩹 Medkit healing adjusted

🚨 Slight reduction of riot zombies

🔦 Player flashlight shadowing adjusted

🪚 In Asylum, sawblade traps have been rotated — now even deadlier!

💥 Increased S-12 damage

🔫 Increased SMG-9 damage

🎯 Fixed an issue where the crosshair was hiding when it shouldn’t

🧱 Fixed a dead zone in Asylum that prevented zombies from hitting the player

🪨 Added more surfaces reacting to bullet impacts