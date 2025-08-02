 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454653 Edited 2 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧠 Hey zombie freaks 🧟‍♂️

  • 🔄 Complete rework of the rebind system — no more shortcut bugs!

  • 💡 New gameplay tips added

  • 🩹 Medkit healing adjusted

  • 🚨 Slight reduction of riot zombies

  • 🔦 Player flashlight shadowing adjusted

  • 🪚 In Asylum, sawblade traps have been rotated — now even deadlier!

  • 💥 Increased S-12 damage

  • 🔫 Increased SMG-9 damage

  • 🎯 Fixed an issue where the crosshair was hiding when it shouldn’t

  • 🧱 Fixed a dead zone in Asylum that prevented zombies from hitting the player

  • 🪨 Added more surfaces reacting to bullet impacts

  • 🪟 Fixed a bug where part of the exterior was half-visible through a window in Asylum

