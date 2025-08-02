 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454648 Edited 2 August 2025 – 10:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、修复下午更新后回收任务时间进度不会动的bug

2、竞技界面新增选项-不显示战斗弹窗

3、现在邮箱最多储存100个邮件了，当超过100个邮件时，会自动领取超出100个的邮件，加载邮箱时不会因为邮件过多卡顿了。

4、修复世界Boss血量可能残血不死的问题

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3861281
