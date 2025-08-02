 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454560
Update notes via Steam Community
- Capped [Patience] values at 10
- [Leeching horn] proc chance changed from 100% to 20%

- Added fatigue mechanic to prevent long fights
- Sell value shows up when you hover over the sell slot in the Merchant panel

- Damage from Keepsakes should now be correctly displayed in Damage meters
- Inventory now should properly update after an Encounter room
- Ability points available should now properly update after ascending an ability

