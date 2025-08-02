- Capped [Patience] values at 10

- [Leeching horn] proc chance changed from 100% to 20%



- Added fatigue mechanic to prevent long fights

- Sell value shows up when you hover over the sell slot in the Merchant panel



- Damage from Keepsakes should now be correctly displayed in Damage meters

- Inventory now should properly update after an Encounter room

- Ability points available should now properly update after ascending an ability