Update Notice 0.1.2.0

Monster Adjustments

Hush / Hush: Race changed to Dragon (no longer Beast)

Rat King: Rarity changed to Legendary

King Slime: Added Entrance Effect (triggers once when synthesized)

New Monsters Added: Funky Turkey / Golden Turkey

Character Adjustments

Increased HP for all characters

Mechanic Adjustments

Added a Shop phase as preparation time before entering Endless Mode, allowing an additional turn to adjust your lineup.

Other Changes

Fixed a bug where terrain information could display abnormally when swapping grid positions.

Fixed a bug where some monsters could be placed in incorrect load positions.

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash on some device models when dragging the mouse selection box to the top-left corner.

Fixed a bug where character voice lines could play repeatedly when facing the Barbarian Crusher opponent.