Update Notice 0.1.2.0
Monster Adjustments
Hush / Hush: Race changed to Dragon (no longer Beast)
Rat King: Rarity changed to Legendary
King Slime: Added Entrance Effect (triggers once when synthesized)
New Monsters Added: Funky Turkey / Golden Turkey
Character Adjustments
Increased HP for all characters
Mechanic Adjustments
Added a Shop phase as preparation time before entering Endless Mode, allowing an additional turn to adjust your lineup.
Other Changes
Fixed a bug where terrain information could display abnormally when swapping grid positions.
Fixed a bug where some monsters could be placed in incorrect load positions.
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash on some device models when dragging the mouse selection box to the top-left corner.
Fixed a bug where character voice lines could play repeatedly when facing the Barbarian Crusher opponent.
