2 August 2025 Build 19454508
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick patch that addresses issues caused by events, this should significantly impact random crashing during journeys, however, if you encounter more crashes, please reach out to me via the discussions page.

Windows Depot 3667852
macOS Depot 3667853
Linux Depot 3667854
