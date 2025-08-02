 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19454503 Edited 2 August 2025 – 10:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reworked water rising behavior for the "Flood" and "Hell" weather situation. The water now rises slightly slower and can no longer rise above your bunker doors, giving you a fair chance to run in and out without being completely submerged.

  • Fixed a bug where the quick right-hand interaction animation would not play.

  • Removed the "No Signal" overlay from dead players' cameras, as it often behaved incorrectly and could flicker.

  • Various minor game and balance adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3237571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link