Reworked water rising behavior for the "Flood" and "Hell" weather situation. The water now rises slightly slower and can no longer rise above your bunker doors, giving you a fair chance to run in and out without being completely submerged.
Fixed a bug where the quick right-hand interaction animation would not play.
Removed the "No Signal" overlay from dead players' cameras, as it often behaved incorrectly and could flicker.
Various minor game and balance adjustments.
Update v.1.1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update