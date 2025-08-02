## New Enemy Appears: Debt Collector (v2.1.5)

A special enemy has been added: the Debt Collector.

- Each turn, 2 regular coins are converted into Debt Coins.

- Debt Coins work like normal ones, but carry risk.

- When the Debt Collector is defeated, you will lose gold equal to 2 times the number of Debt Coins you collected.

- If you do not have enough gold, your HP will be drained instead, down to 1 HP.

Use Debt Coins wisely, or pay the price.

Now live in Version 2.1.5.