Currently, the game project's C# code has exceeded 200,000 lines.

I have to say, this is truly beyond my imagination. Initially, I thought making a Terraria-like game would be easy.

After going through this process, I have even greater respect for the creator of Terraria.

Alpha Net 7.9.2

1. Added detonators

2. Added TNT explosives

3. Added TNT detonators

4. Added TNT spawn groups

5. Added TNT explosion effects

6. Added TNT terrain destruction

7. Added TNT explosions to destroy TNT explosives

8. Added TNT damage to players

Alpha Net 7.8.9

1. Added boulder trap generation

2. Fixed boulder trap collision

3. Added boulder disappearance effects

4. Added network synchronization for boulder traps

5. Modified boulder drop to a centralized location

6. Fixed a bug where boulder couldn't collide a second time

7. Redrawn boulder images