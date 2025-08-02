Hey everyone! Especially players new to Driftwood!

So what now?

It was really unfortunate that the 1.0 launched with so many bugs! It was a perfect storm between little tested systems and the biggest influx of new players we have had so far. It was naive of us to think that changing so many things at the core of the game would go smoothly and that's our bad! We were mostly happy to deliver a ton of new features! It might sound strange, but when you test a game with 10-20 people over a longer time, some bugs just don't pop up until hundreds of people play like yesterday. Except the challenge issues of course, that was just not great.Huge thanks to everyone who has been reporting bugs here and on discord!Hotfix 5 is uploading at the moment and it includes player log file recording. This means you can simply send us your log file after a bug happened and it should greatly improve how fast we can fix things, especially for those hard to replicate bugs because we (I, the one programmer on Driftwood) can actually see what happened!If you experience any bugs go to to appdata/locallow/StokedSloth right after and send us the Player.log file on discord! ❤️Also in Hotfix 5- fixed hidden passage and river gap challengeOur goal for the next few days is to resolve 99% of the severe bugs coming up, so everyone can enjoy a smooth ride!Thanks for playing Driftwood 🦥🛹