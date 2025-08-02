☕ Sleepless Nights, Roman Fixes & 45 Tongues of Pleasure 🏛️

After a night of coffee-fueled coding worthy of a Bacchanalian feast, I bring you the most decadent update yet – the game no longer crashes on AMD GPUs!

On my Radeon RX 7600, the FPS now sits around 25 (Medium settings), until AMD finally delivers their long-awaited Unreal Engine 5.6 plugin. For comparison, NVIDIA still boasts 85 FPS… but at least AMD players can now play instead of pray to Jupiter.

💌 Immense thanks to everyone who reported the issue and helped me test – you are the true senators of our erotic empire.

And because Rome wasn’t built (or patched) in a day…

🗣️ All AI and main characters now speak and write in 45 languages – perfectly! You can even assign a personal language to each one. Let your Greek courtesan whisper sweet poetry while a stern Latin centurion barks orders in the shadow of the Forum… all in their native tongues.

🎯 Next step: bringing the entire game interface into all these languages, so even the menus will seduce you like a Roman lover.

So, AMD players – welcome back to the Eternal City. Grab your toga, pick a language, and prepare for multilingual debauchery in the marble streets.

🍷