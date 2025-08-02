Game Opacity Behavior has been tweaked: opacity is now only applied when the game isn't in focus.



has been tweaked: opacity is now only applied when the game isn't in focus. Camera Movement now works as long as the game window is in focus!

Previously, it only responded if your cursor hovered specifically over the game view.



Furniture Deletion Refunds: You’ll now correctly receive money back for all linked items when deleting furniture.

Example: Deleting a table with a chair and flower on top now refunds all three, not just the table.



You’ll now correctly receive money back for all linked items when deleting furniture. Example: Deleting a table with a chair and flower on top now refunds all three, not just the table. "Unlock Area" Glitches: Those mysterious red fields that sometimes appeared out of nowhere? They're gone! (I think)



Guitars and Lutes still vanish after the first time they're used.. Magician cats? Nope, just a bug. They reappear when you restart the game though.



still vanish after the first time they're used.. Magician cats? Nope, just a bug. They reappear when you restart the game though. Zooming still annoyingly requires your cursor to be over the game window. Yes, we know. Still looking for a workaround...



🐾 Hello, Cat Cafe caretakers! 🐱☕Thank you so much for playing, building, and purring alongside us!Here’s what’s new in this update, we’ve been busy squashing bugs and polishing a little.Once again, thanks so much for all the bug reports and requests for improvements.Without you, the game wouldn’t be nearly as paw-some! 🐾💖