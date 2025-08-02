 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454317
Update notes via Steam Community
🐾 Hello, Cat Cafe caretakers! 🐱☕
Thank you so much for playing, building, and purring alongside us!
Here’s what’s new in this update, we’ve been busy squashing bugs and polishing a little.

✨Changes & Improvements ✨

  • Game Opacity Behavior has been tweaked: opacity is now only applied when the game isn't in focus.
  • Camera Movement now works as long as the game window is in focus!
    Previously, it only responded if your cursor hovered specifically over the game view.

🔧Bug Fixes 🔧

  • Furniture Deletion Refunds: You’ll now correctly receive money back for all linked items when deleting furniture.
    Example: Deleting a table with a chair and flower on top now refunds all three, not just the table.
  • "Unlock Area" Glitches: Those mysterious red fields that sometimes appeared out of nowhere? They're gone! (I think)

🐛Known Issues 🐛

  • Guitars and Lutes still vanish after the first time they're used.. Magician cats? Nope, just a bug. They reappear when you restart the game though.
  • Zooming still annoyingly requires your cursor to be over the game window. Yes, we know. Still looking for a workaround...

Once again, thanks so much for all the bug reports and requests for improvements.
Without you, the game wouldn’t be nearly as paw-some! 🐾💖

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978182
  • Loading history…
