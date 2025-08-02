Thank you so much for playing, building, and purring alongside us!
Here’s what’s new in this update, we’ve been busy squashing bugs and polishing a little.
✨Changes & Improvements ✨
- Game Opacity Behavior has been tweaked: opacity is now only applied when the game isn't in focus.
- Camera Movement now works as long as the game window is in focus!
Previously, it only responded if your cursor hovered specifically over the game view.
🔧Bug Fixes 🔧
- Furniture Deletion Refunds: You’ll now correctly receive money back for all linked items when deleting furniture.
Example: Deleting a table with a chair and flower on top now refunds all three, not just the table.
- "Unlock Area" Glitches: Those mysterious red fields that sometimes appeared out of nowhere? They're gone! (I think)
🐛Known Issues 🐛
- Guitars and Lutes still vanish after the first time they're used.. Magician cats? Nope, just a bug. They reappear when you restart the game though.
- Zooming still annoyingly requires your cursor to be over the game window. Yes, we know. Still looking for a workaround...
Once again, thanks so much for all the bug reports and requests for improvements.
Without you, the game wouldn’t be nearly as paw-some! 🐾💖
Changed files in this update