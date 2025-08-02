The 58th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a ton more visual polish! This will make Shell of a King more performance-intensive, but I will be working hard to make it run as smoothly as possible. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!
1.2q Change List:
Add a ton of new environment objects, new tiles, particle fx, etc
Add Queen's Garden flashback cutscene
Add viewable Sthena and Auri portraits
Add a cave background to the Swallowed Cave
Add various new sounds
Add more attributions to the credits
Add a bunch of unloading optimizations to account for the large number of new game objects
Add more enemies/move some of them to fill out the world a bit more
Add new key item 'Faded Remnant'. These are key items that raise the item drop rate of all enemies, notably they carry over to NG+ as well. 5 can be found in the Queen's Garden, Chapel of the 1, Meadow of Whispers, and 2 in the Grand Library
Pots get a new look
Moby's lasers get a new look
Stairs are now 3d modeled
Redraw a bunch of the pixel art assets by hand to make the game's art style more consistent
Slightly rework various areas of the map to favor the default camera rotation
Auri's first location is moved to right before the Congealed Soulmass
The Stone Push Puzzle is moved to the center of the Meadow of Whispers
Convert all gravestones from 2d to 3d
Map is redrawn to accommodate some new layouts
Replace/rework some old/placeholder assets
Expand the ending desert
The Small Heart and Agate Dagger pickups are now trapped
Improve enemy pathing for Rats, Bats, Scorpions, and Land Snakes, having them avoid walls when moving randomly
Fix the left web wall in the Infested Hollow not saving correctly
Fix a bunch of visual bugs
Fix a bunch of other gameplay bugs
Introduce a bunch more bugs lol
