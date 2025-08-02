 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 August 2025 Build 19454313 Edited 3 August 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 58th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a ton more visual polish! This will make Shell of a King more performance-intensive, but I will be working hard to make it run as smoothly as possible. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!

1.2q Change List:

  • Add a ton of new environment objects, new tiles, particle fx, etc

  • Add Queen's Garden flashback cutscene

  • Add viewable Sthena and Auri portraits

  • Add a cave background to the Swallowed Cave

  • Add various new sounds

  • Add more attributions to the credits

  • Add a bunch of unloading optimizations to account for the large number of new game objects

  • Add more enemies/move some of them to fill out the world a bit more

  • Add new key item 'Faded Remnant'. These are key items that raise the item drop rate of all enemies, notably they carry over to NG+ as well. 5 can be found in the Queen's Garden, Chapel of the 1, Meadow of Whispers, and 2 in the Grand Library

  • Pots get a new look

  • Moby's lasers get a new look

  • Stairs are now 3d modeled

  • Redraw a bunch of the pixel art assets by hand to make the game's art style more consistent

  • Slightly rework various areas of the map to favor the default camera rotation

  • Auri's first location is moved to right before the Congealed Soulmass

  • The Stone Push Puzzle is moved to the center of the Meadow of Whispers

  • Convert all gravestones from 2d to 3d

  • Map is redrawn to accommodate some new layouts

  • Replace/rework some old/placeholder assets

  • Expand the ending desert

  • The Small Heart and Agate Dagger pickups are now trapped

  • Improve enemy pathing for Rats, Bats, Scorpions, and Land Snakes, having them avoid walls when moving randomly

  • Fix the left web wall in the Infested Hollow not saving correctly

  • Fix a bunch of visual bugs

  • Fix a bunch of other gameplay bugs

  • Introduce a bunch more bugs lol

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2384131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link