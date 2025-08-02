The 58th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a ton more visual polish! This will make Shell of a King more performance-intensive, but I will be working hard to make it run as smoothly as possible. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!

1.2q Change List:

Add a ton of new environment objects, new tiles, particle fx, etc

Add Queen's Garden flashback cutscene

Add viewable Sthena and Auri portraits

Add a cave background to the Swallowed Cave

Add various new sounds

Add more attributions to the credits

Add a bunch of unloading optimizations to account for the large number of new game objects

Add more enemies/move some of them to fill out the world a bit more

Add new key item 'Faded Remnant'. These are key items that raise the item drop rate of all enemies, notably they carry over to NG+ as well. 5 can be found in the Queen's Garden, Chapel of the 1, Meadow of Whispers, and 2 in the Grand Library

Pots get a new look

Moby's lasers get a new look

Stairs are now 3d modeled

Redraw a bunch of the pixel art assets by hand to make the game's art style more consistent

Slightly rework various areas of the map to favor the default camera rotation

Auri's first location is moved to right before the Congealed Soulmass

The Stone Push Puzzle is moved to the center of the Meadow of Whispers

Convert all gravestones from 2d to 3d

Map is redrawn to accommodate some new layouts

Replace/rework some old/placeholder assets

Expand the ending desert

The Small Heart and Agate Dagger pickups are now trapped

Improve enemy pathing for Rats, Bats, Scorpions, and Land Snakes, having them avoid walls when moving randomly

Fix the left web wall in the Infested Hollow not saving correctly

Fix a bunch of visual bugs

Fix a bunch of other gameplay bugs