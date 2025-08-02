 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454303 Edited 2 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed an issue where using Roar in the Arena would cause additional enemies to appear.

2. Fixed an issue where Clear's order would be forced to the first position after the Arena ended.

3. After winning a challenge, if you are the defending champion, you will receive an additional 5 Creator Onions.

4. Reduced the chance of being challenged. Each overnight stay has a 10% chance of being challenged.

5. Improved the Skeleton Warrior's skill damage calculation formula to better match its role as a Glass Cannon.

