1. Fixed an issue where using Roar in the Arena would cause additional enemies to appear.

2. Fixed an issue where Clear's order would be forced to the first position after the Arena ended.

3. After winning a challenge, if you are the defending champion, you will receive an additional 5 Creator Onions.

4. Reduced the chance of being challenged. Each overnight stay has a 10% chance of being challenged.

5. Improved the Skeleton Warrior's skill damage calculation formula to better match its role as a Glass Cannon.