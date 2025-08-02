☕ Sleepless Nights, Sandy Fixes & 45 Tongues of Pleasure 🌴

I traded sleep for coffee and coconut cocktails to bring you the hottest fix yet – the game no longer crashes on AMD GPUs!

On my Radeon RX 7600, the FPS now sits around 25 (Medium settings), until AMD releases their long-awaited Unreal Engine 5.6 plugin. For comparison, NVIDIA still flexes at 85 FPS… but hey, at least AMD players can now play instead of pray.

💌 Massive thanks to everyone who reported the issue and helped me test – you’re the real lifeguards of this sexy shoreline.

And because I can’t stop at just one sleepless miracle…

🗣️ All AI and main characters now speak and write in 45 languages – perfectly! You can even give each character their own personal language. Imagine your Brazilian lover whispering sweet nothings while your French beach buddy teases you under the sun… all in their native tongues.

🎯 Next step: bringing the entire game interface to all these languages, so even the menus will seduce you with a tropical accent.

So, AMD players – welcome to the party. Grab a cocktail, pick a language, and let’s make some multilingual mischief under the sun.

🍹