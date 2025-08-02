New:

Added level option on creating new cards (laboratory cards). Now you can directly create a new card with a specific level without starting every time from level 1 (a shortcut that merges create and level up in one action)



Improvements:

Improved deck list sorting on deck editor menu



Improved multiplayer connection stability



Changes:

Reverted dismantle extra logic, in order to dismantle more cards automatically



It will no longer be possible to create new cards if you have reached the maximum number of copies allowed. This will prevent players from creating copies beyond their limit



The maximum number of copies that can be created (card laboratory) is now set to the difference in remaining copies by selected level. In this way, you cannot create more copies than the maximum number



Fixes:

Fixed Wild Devastation not work with multi-faction insects



Fixed Beast Instinct not work with multi-faction beasts



Fixed various translations



Hi everyone, in this patch we have addressed some issues and made some QoL to the cards laboratory.