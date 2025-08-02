☕ Sleepless Nights, Spicy Fixes & 45 Tongues of Pleasure 💋

I survived a caffeine overdose to bring you the hottest fix yet – the game no longer crashes on AMD GPUs!

On my Radeon RX 7600, the FPS now sits around 25 (Medium settings), until AMD releases their long-awaited Unreal Engine 5.6 plugin. For comparison, NVIDIA still flexes at 85 FPS… but hey, at least AMD players can now play instead of pray.

💌 Massive thanks to everyone who reported the issue and helped me test – you’re the real MVPs of this sultry Spanish village.

And because I can’t stop at just one sleepless miracle…

🗣️ All AI and main characters now speak and write in 45 languages – correctly! You can even give each character their own personal language. Your French lover can whisper sweet nothings while your German neighbor barks orders at you… all in their native tongues.

🎯 Next step: bringing the entire game interface to all these languages, so even the menus will seduce you in your chosen dialect.

So, AMD players – welcome to the party. Grab a lover, pick a language, and let’s make some multilingual mischief.

💋