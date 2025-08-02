hello everyone! I am Uncle Long, the producer of the independent game "Dragon Road". In the early stage, and the majority of fans warmly supported and joined "Dragon Road" as fans. Some players reported that the game size was a bit large, and there were still shortcomings in performance optimization. The author conducted specialized research and technical breakthroughs.

In terms of game volume: By reducing the resolution of material images, about 8-9 gigabytes were cropped based on the previous 57GB volume, and now it is about 49GB, with a cropping rate of more than 10%. There is a lot of open world game content that cannot be cropped.

In terms of game performance: 1. Based on the optimization in the early stage, the author has adopted a graded optimization of the 4 large landscapes according to the importance of small blocks, and the image quality Lod has been reduced from the highest 0 to higher 2; 2. Reduce vegetation density to half of its original value and increase performance by two times; 3. Adjust the post-processing controls without affecting the overall field of view, and set the camera wide-angle from 90 degrees to 60 degrees; 4. Enable the camera focal length, without affecting the field of view, set the focal length to 100 and the blur radius to 10;

After two days of optimization, the volume of "Dragon Road" has been reduced by more than 10%, and the performance of "Dragon Road" has been improved by about 50%. The author is still in the process of optimizing performance and gameplay.