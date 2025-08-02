 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19454114 Edited 2 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Traders and Conquerors,

An optional update is now available, packed with quality-of-life improvements inspired by your feedback.

⚠️ Important Notice:

  • This update may affect save files

  • If mid-campaign, consider delaying the update

  • Join our Discord to help shape future updates!

Key Changes:

New Industries Tab (Personal Information Window)
A comprehensive overview of your supply chain operations:

  • Filters for active production/demand industries

  • Per-industry data:

    • Name of Industry/Resource

    • Demand in the Supply Chain (new icon)

    • Total production

    • Total Maintenance expenses

    • Transportation expenses

    • Previous month's sales revenue (new icon)

    • Industry use, shown with resource icons. (This means that the resource named is used in the listed industries)

    • Visualizations:

      • Pie chart: Maintenance vs. transportation costs

      • Bar graph: Storage capacity utilization

    • Broken Supply Chain indicator (demand > production)

  • Action buttons:

    • Go to Market: Jump to resource in last-used market

    • Search: Highlight all relevant industries on map

Performance note: Data updates only when opening the window or adjusting filters. Pause for precise analysis.

Supply Chain & Economy

  • More accurate intermediate goods demand based on production levels

  • New Business Research options (2): Reduce resource demand by 5% each

  • Transportation costs now factor in:

    • Gasoline, Diesel and Vehicle Batteries average market demand will now affect transportation costs. (Subject to the market that Territory belongs to)

Market Improvements

  • Enhanced Sell button: Hover to view demand in other markets

  • Auto-hide: Resources deplete from view when selling All (using Available in Storage filter)

  • Better tooltips:

    • Market/resource icons now show total demand/production (not base values)

    • Added research explanations

    • New phone navigation tips

Other Adjustments

  • Routine bug fixes and balancing

  • Additional UI polish

Remember: This update is optional but recommended for new campaigns. We appreciate your support in making Trade Conquest better!


Best,
GrandPaw Games

