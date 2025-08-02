Hello Traders and Conquerors,
An optional update is now available, packed with quality-of-life improvements inspired by your feedback.
⚠️ Important Notice:
This update may affect save files
If mid-campaign, consider delaying the update
Join our Discord to help shape future updates!
Key Changes:
New Industries Tab (Personal Information Window)
A comprehensive overview of your supply chain operations:
Filters for active production/demand industries
Per-industry data:
Name of Industry/Resource
Demand in the Supply Chain (new icon)
Total production
Total Maintenance expenses
Transportation expenses
Previous month's sales revenue (new icon)
Industry use, shown with resource icons. (This means that the resource named is used in the listed industries)
Visualizations:
Pie chart: Maintenance vs. transportation costs
Bar graph: Storage capacity utilization
Broken Supply Chain indicator (demand > production)
Action buttons:
Go to Market: Jump to resource in last-used market
Search: Highlight all relevant industries on map
Performance note: Data updates only when opening the window or adjusting filters. Pause for precise analysis.
Supply Chain & Economy
More accurate intermediate goods demand based on production levels
New Business Research options (2): Reduce resource demand by 5% each
Transportation costs now factor in:
Gasoline, Diesel and Vehicle Batteries average market demand will now affect transportation costs. (Subject to the market that Territory belongs to)
Market Improvements
Enhanced Sell button: Hover to view demand in other markets
Auto-hide: Resources deplete from view when selling All (using Available in Storage filter)
Better tooltips:
Market/resource icons now show total demand/production (not base values)
Added research explanations
New phone navigation tips
Other Adjustments
Routine bug fixes and balancing
Additional UI polish
Remember: This update is optional but recommended for new campaigns. We appreciate your support in making Trade Conquest better!
Best,
GrandPaw Games
Changed files in this update