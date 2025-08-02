Hello Traders and Conquerors,



An optional update is now available, packed with quality-of-life improvements inspired by your feedback.

⚠️ Important Notice:

This update may affect save files

If mid-campaign, consider delaying the update

Join our Discord to help shape future updates!

Key Changes:

New Industries Tab (Personal Information Window)

A comprehensive overview of your supply chain operations:

Filters for active production/demand industries

Per-industry data : Name of Industry/Resource Demand in the Supply Chain (new icon) Total production Total Maintenance expenses Transportation expenses Previous month's sales revenue (new icon) Industry use, shown with resource icons. (This means that the resource named is used in the listed industries) Visualizations: Pie chart: Maintenance vs. transportation costs Bar graph: Storage capacity utilization Broken Supply Chain indicator (demand > production)

Action buttons : Go to Market : Jump to resource in last-used market Search : Highlight all relevant industries on map



Performance note: Data updates only when opening the window or adjusting filters. Pause for precise analysis.

Supply Chain & Economy

More accurate intermediate goods demand based on production levels

New Business Research options (2): Reduce resource demand by 5% each

Transportation costs now factor in: Gasoline, Diesel and Vehicle Batteries average market demand will now affect transportation costs. (Subject to the market that Territory belongs to)



Market Improvements

Enhanced Sell button : Hover to view demand in other markets

Auto-hide : Resources deplete from view when selling All (using Available in Storage filter)

Better tooltips : Market/resource icons now show total demand/production (not base values) Added research explanations New phone navigation tips



Other Adjustments

Routine bug fixes and balancing

Additional UI polish

Remember: This update is optional but recommended for new campaigns. We appreciate your support in making Trade Conquest better!



Best,

GrandPaw Games