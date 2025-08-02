 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19454107 Edited 2 August 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added upgrade - Bullet Repellent

    Enemy bullets are pushed away from you

  • Added champion enemy type - White

    Pushes your bullets away
  • Your current run is now saved each time you reach a new floor
  • When continuing a run, it is now loaded from its save file, then the rest of the replay is played back
  • Selecting Continue in the Game Select menu now shows information about the in-progress run
  • Improved fastest replay speed - it now goes as fast as possible without causing lag
  • Fixed replay player controls
  • Key UI element no longer overlaps the inventory

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2372451
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2372452
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2372453
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link