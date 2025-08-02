-
Added upgrade - Bullet RepellentEnemy bullets are pushed away from you
-
Added champion enemy type - WhitePushes your bullets away
- Your current run is now saved each time you reach a new floor
- When continuing a run, it is now loaded from its save file, then the rest of the replay is played back
- Selecting Continue in the Game Select menu now shows information about the in-progress run
- Improved fastest replay speed - it now goes as fast as possible without causing lag
- Fixed replay player controls
- Key UI element no longer overlaps the inventory
Save & Load (Early Access 54.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
