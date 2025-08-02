Current Version
B2025.8.2
- OK1-修复因增加宗教辅助兵种导致的弩手宗教需求错误的问题
- OK2-修复酒馆剑斗遭遇刺客失败后没有触发相关结果
- OK3-添加一个外交技能，可以增加庄园的投降概率，并在伯爵时即可触发投降判定
- OK4-家族亲卫依旧可以扩编
- OK5-常备营队补充人员会掉经验，每名士兵经验-1，不会降级
- OK6-营队特殊技能没生效时，半透明显示
- OK7-教团骑士教廷补充按钮，需要消耗虔诚
- OK8-补充一些悬停提示的细节描述
- OK9-调整动态规则中，AI作弊和战争倾向的功能，AI作弊达到4或者5级时，才可以直接获取宣称，战争倾向和作弊不再直接增加骑士，而是根据级别提高骑士增加的概率
- OK10-营队数据全部显示
