2 August 2025 Build 19454003 Edited 2 August 2025 – 08:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.8.2

  • OK1-修复因增加宗教辅助兵种导致的弩手宗教需求错误的问题
  • OK2-修复酒馆剑斗遭遇刺客失败后没有触发相关结果
  • OK3-添加一个外交技能，可以增加庄园的投降概率，并在伯爵时即可触发投降判定
  • OK4-家族亲卫依旧可以扩编
  • OK5-常备营队补充人员会掉经验，每名士兵经验-1，不会降级
  • OK6-营队特殊技能没生效时，半透明显示
  • OK7-教团骑士教廷补充按钮，需要消耗虔诚
  • OK8-补充一些悬停提示的细节描述
  • OK9-调整动态规则中，AI作弊和战争倾向的功能，AI作弊达到4或者5级时，才可以直接获取宣称，战争倾向和作弊不再直接增加骑士，而是根据级别提高骑士增加的概率
  • OK10-营队数据全部显示


  • OK1 - Fixed the issue where crossbowmen had incorrect religious requirements due to the addition of religious auxiliary units.
  • OK2 - Fixed the problem where no relevant results were triggered after failing to encounter an assassin in tavern sword fights.
  • OK3 - Added a diplomatic skill that increases the surrender probability of manors and allows surrender judgment to be triggered when holding the count title.
  • OK4 - Family bodyguards can still be expanded.
  • OK5 - When replenishing personnel in standing battalions, experience will decrease: each soldier loses 1 point of experience, but no demotion will occur.
  • OK6 - Special skills of battalions will be displayed semi - transparently when they are not effective.
  • OK7 - The button for replenishing Templar Knights via the Holy See requires the consumption of piety.
  • OK8 - Added detailed descriptions for some hover tooltips.
  • OK9 - Adjusted the AI cheating and war inclination functions in dynamic rules: AI can directly obtain claims only when AI cheating reaches level 4 or 5; war inclination and cheating will no longer directly increase the number of knights. Instead, they will improve the probability of knight recruitment based on their levels.
  • OK10 - All battalion data will be displayed.

