2 August 2025 Build 19453965 Edited 2 August 2025 – 08:46:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Resolved an issue where the Zelra/Bath event would either not trigger correctly or play too early or immediately after the gemstone collection quest.

This should no longer occur or at least i hope. If you encountered this issue, I recommend either restarting the game or loading a save from before the gemstone quest.

If the issue is still present for you during the gemstone quest make sure to just go straight back to Zelra to avoid the bug.


Apologies for the inconvenience!

This issue didn’t occur during my testing, and I was only able to fix it thanks to the players who experienced it and reported it properly. Your help is greatly appreciated!

