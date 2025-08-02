 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19453881
Update notes via Steam Community
Selecting the Hammer skill during your first hunt will now properly drop two Slates.
Stance effects will no longer automatically deactivate under certain circumstances (e.g., when leaving the hunting grounds, starting a boss fight, etc.).
When hit while in Defensive Stance, if the source of damage is self, the shockwave will now be released in the direction of the aiming target. If the Defensive skill has "Auto-Aim," the shockwave will be released in the direction of the nearest enemy.

Fixed an issue where dialogs could not be advanced by clicking the mouse in certain situations.
Fixed an issue where, after deleting a save file after a death in Expert Mode, a new save file could not be created in the location of the deleted save file.
Fixed an issue where Endurance's bonus to Hammer-Normal incorrectly applied to the triggering effect of its Slates.
Fixed an issue where the Guardian's core talent, Offense and Defense, was not working properly.

