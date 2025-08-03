New Additions

1. Plugin difficulty unlocking: Some plugins will only be added to the random rewards after clearing a specified difficulty.

2. New character attribute enhancements in the easy difficulty.



Adjustments

1. Merge some levels.

2. Adjust the screening weights of plugins of the same genre.

3. Increase the base damage of "Assistant" and "Demon Blade".

4. The aiming of "Flying Star" can be interrupted by jumping and dodging actions.



Fixes

1. Fix abnormal UI display.

2. Fix the disappearance of aiming lines for some weapons.

3. Fix the abnormal seeds in the endless mode.