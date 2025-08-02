Dear community,

we are beyond excited to bring you not only the coolest new map and tons of features but also a huge technical breakthrough: SOR.OP: Dark Shades Demo has been slashed from a massive 41 GB down to an incredible 18 GB! This means faster downloads, less disk space usage, and an even better gaming experience for you!

🎊 Why this is a game-changer:

More free space on your drives

Much faster installs & updates

Lower data consumption for downloads

Future-proof thanks to cutting-edge build tech

🧁 John’s Bakery: The new map rocks!

Explore the fresh location packed with more details, atmosphere, and gameplay power. Your favorite game looks better and runs smoother — thanks to this massive size boost!

🛠️ Improvements & Bug Fixes

Besides the size miracle, we crushed bugs and polished gameplay:

Fixed save/load issues

Optimized movement physics & collisions

Smarter AI navigation

Eliminated audio bugs

And tons of small fixes

🧭 Fresh Main Menu

Now more modern, faster, and sleeker — for the perfect game start!

🔧 Important Reinstallation:

Due to the new build technology, you need to fully reinstall SOR.OP: Dark Shades Demo once to enjoy the smaller size and all improvements. After that, relax and keep gaming — no more reinstalls!

✨ More Highlights:

Performance boost across all maps

Preparation for co-op mode

And secret features we’ll reveal soon 👀

🎉 Thanks to YOU!

Your feedback helped us make the game not only bigger in content but smaller in size! We celebrate this milestone together — and keep pushing full throttle!

– Your SOR.OP Dev