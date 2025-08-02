Dear community,
we are beyond excited to bring you not only the coolest new map and tons of features but also a huge technical breakthrough: SOR.OP: Dark Shades Demo has been slashed from a massive 41 GB down to an incredible 18 GB! This means faster downloads, less disk space usage, and an even better gaming experience for you!
🎊 Why this is a game-changer:
More free space on your drives
Much faster installs & updates
Lower data consumption for downloads
Future-proof thanks to cutting-edge build tech
🧁 John’s Bakery: The new map rocks!
Explore the fresh location packed with more details, atmosphere, and gameplay power. Your favorite game looks better and runs smoother — thanks to this massive size boost!
🛠️ Improvements & Bug Fixes
Besides the size miracle, we crushed bugs and polished gameplay:
Fixed save/load issues
Optimized movement physics & collisions
Smarter AI navigation
Eliminated audio bugs
And tons of small fixes
🧭 Fresh Main Menu
Now more modern, faster, and sleeker — for the perfect game start!
🔧 Important Reinstallation:
Due to the new build technology, you need to fully reinstall SOR.OP: Dark Shades Demo once to enjoy the smaller size and all improvements. After that, relax and keep gaming — no more reinstalls!
✨ More Highlights:
Performance boost across all maps
Preparation for co-op mode
And secret features we’ll reveal soon 👀
🎉 Thanks to YOU!
Your feedback helped us make the game not only bigger in content but smaller in size! We celebrate this milestone together — and keep pushing full throttle!
– Your SOR.OP Dev
Changed files in this update