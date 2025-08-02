 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19453669 Edited 2 August 2025 – 07:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Adjusted lighting so the game remains fully playable even when Quality is set to 0–1 in the options.
* Fixed a bug where, after completing the ending, restarting the game would resume from just before the ending.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3819121
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3819122
  • Loading history…
