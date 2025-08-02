 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19453651 Edited 2 August 2025 – 07:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📢 Card Mechanic Updated! 🃏✨
I’ve revamped the card system to make room for even more exciting cards!

🔧 Main Features:
・🃎 Only 1 card per original is now sold at the shop (instead of 3)
・🛒 Cards you've already bought will not reappear at the shop
・🈶 Japanese text added next to English in the UI for learners!
・📱 Better visual scaling for smaller screens

🔜 Coming Soon:
・📝 A new JLPT Quizzes update with more levels on the way!
・💡 Many more features in development!

💬 Have suggestions or need help?
Join the conversation on Discord!
You’ll find the link on the STEAM page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮

📩 Talk soon!
Light ☀️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
