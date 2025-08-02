📢 Card Mechanic Updated! 🃏✨

I’ve revamped the card system to make room for even more exciting cards!



🔧 Main Features:

・🃎 Only 1 card per original is now sold at the shop (instead of 3)

・🛒 Cards you've already bought will not reappear at the shop

・🈶 Japanese text added next to English in the UI for learners!

・📱 Better visual scaling for smaller screens



🔜 Coming Soon:

・📝 A new JLPT Quizzes update with more levels on the way!

・💡 Many more features in development!



💬 Have suggestions or need help?

Join the conversation on Discord!

You’ll find the link on the STEAM page or in the PLAYNESE Main Menu 🎮



📩 Talk soon!

Light ☀️