2 August 2025 Build 19453643 Edited 2 August 2025 – 07:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI
* Show miss points in result statistic
Play
* Added an option for keeping pitch in audio speed changes
Editor
* Supported quick changes of Divide, Speed and Scale
* Supported upload skin from client
Other
* Fixed bug of collection shows empty after restart
* Supported quick replies in multiplayer
* Supported use custom team name in multiplayer

