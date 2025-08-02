UI
* Show miss points in result statistic
Play
* Added an option for keeping pitch in audio speed changes
Editor
* Supported quick changes of Divide, Speed and Scale
* Supported upload skin from client
Other
* Fixed bug of collection shows empty after restart
* Supported quick replies in multiplayer
* Supported use custom team name in multiplayer
