No need to start a new save file for this update. If there were any issues with the national team competitions previously, they will be resolved automatically during the next Intercontinental Cup match

1. Fix the bug causing confusion in national teams' participation in tournaments

2. Fix the bug that displays errors when purchasing residential properties

3. Click restrictions have been implemented on the "PLAY" button on match days to prevent bugs caused by players clicking too quickly. It is recommended that players wait for the calculation results on match days and try not to click the "PLAY" button too quickly

4. Fix several errors in the broadcast of hot news