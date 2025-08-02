 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19453638 Edited 2 August 2025 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

No need to start a new save file for this update. If there were any issues with the national team competitions previously, they will be resolved automatically during the next Intercontinental Cup match

1. Fix the bug causing confusion in national teams' participation in tournaments

2. Fix the bug that displays errors when purchasing residential properties

3. Click restrictions have been implemented on the "PLAY" button on match days to prevent bugs caused by players clicking too quickly. It is recommended that players wait for the calculation results on match days and try not to click the "PLAY" button too quickly

4. Fix several errors in the broadcast of hot news

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3179491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link