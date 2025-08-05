 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19453574
Update notes via Steam Community

Ancient powers waken to free their home from a unique adversary's influence. Promo Pack 2: Feather is now available and includes 2 Spirits, 1 Adversary, 2 Scenarios, 5 Aspects for Core Game Spirits, and 5 Fear Cards.

On the tabletop, this content is now part of the Feather & Flame expansion. The other half of that expansion is available digitally in Promo Pack 1: Flame, sold separately.

Promo Pack 2 Content

Spirits: Downpour Drenches the World bridges the high skies to the earth below with a cascading torrent of rain, and Finder of Paths Unseen traverses the island with ease.

Adversary: The Kingdom of Scotland has begun to quickly settle the Pacific Rim, establishing colonies in other key trading locations throughout the region.

Scenarios: A Diversity of Spirits and Varied Terrains provide new twists on gameplay in both multiplayer and single player.

Aspects: New ways to play familiar Spirits, portraying some facet of that Spirit’s nature more strongly or in a different fashion. Promo Pack 2: Feather includes five Aspects for the four low-complexity Spirits from the base game: Lightning's Swift Strike (Immense), River Surges in Sunlight (Travel), Shadows Flicker Like Flame (Amorphous & Foreboding), and Vital Strength of the Earth (Might). Each Aspect features brand new artwork by Nolan Nasser!

Other Fixes and Improvements

  • Spirit Foresight now shows the correct Ravage outcome when Xenophobia is in effect.

  • Invaders already "destroyed" and affected by Bringer of Dreams and Nightmare's To Dream a Thousand Deaths special rule are now able to be targeted by the damage of a repeated power.

  • When moving Dahan at the end of a Second Wave game, the Dahan will now be moved  properly to adjacent lands.

  • Hard Working Settlers (Act Cautiously) is no longer prevented from pushing Dahan due to Keeper of the Forbidden Wild's Forbidden Ground.

  • Fixed a problem where Slip the Flow of Time would sometimes not be able to allow Thunderspeaker to use its Innate Powers in the Fast Phase.

  • The game no longer gets stuck if you Try Again after losing in a solo game where you used Dream of the Untouched Land.

  • You will now be correctly prompted for Isolate adjacency decisions when Habsburg Level 6 is ravaging.

  • France's loss condition no longer incorrectly counts towns twice in lands affected by Weave Together the Fabric of Place.

  • When resolving the Blighted Island effect of Blight Spreads, a board without Blight can now be selected first.

  • Blood Draws Predators now correctly triggers in both lands under the effect of Weave Together the Fabric of Place.

  • Fixed a problem where the game could get stuck in Rituals of Terror when using Undo while resolving Dahan Attack.

Changed files in this update

