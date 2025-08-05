Ancient powers waken to free their home from a unique adversary's influence. Promo Pack 2: Feather is now available and includes 2 Spirits, 1 Adversary, 2 Scenarios, 5 Aspects for Core Game Spirits, and 5 Fear Cards.
On the tabletop, this content is now part of the Feather & Flame expansion. The other half of that expansion is available digitally in Promo Pack 1: Flame, sold separately.
Promo Pack 2 Content
Spirits: Downpour Drenches the World bridges the high skies to the earth below with a cascading torrent of rain, and Finder of Paths Unseen traverses the island with ease.
Adversary: The Kingdom of Scotland has begun to quickly settle the Pacific Rim, establishing colonies in other key trading locations throughout the region.
Scenarios: A Diversity of Spirits and Varied Terrains provide new twists on gameplay in both multiplayer and single player.
Aspects: New ways to play familiar Spirits, portraying some facet of that Spirit’s nature more strongly or in a different fashion. Promo Pack 2: Feather includes five Aspects for the four low-complexity Spirits from the base game: Lightning's Swift Strike (Immense), River Surges in Sunlight (Travel), Shadows Flicker Like Flame (Amorphous & Foreboding), and Vital Strength of the Earth (Might). Each Aspect features brand new artwork by Nolan Nasser!
Other Fixes and Improvements
Spirit Foresight now shows the correct Ravage outcome when Xenophobia is in effect.
Invaders already "destroyed" and affected by Bringer of Dreams and Nightmare's To Dream a Thousand Deaths special rule are now able to be targeted by the damage of a repeated power.
When moving Dahan at the end of a Second Wave game, the Dahan will now be moved properly to adjacent lands.
Hard Working Settlers (Act Cautiously) is no longer prevented from pushing Dahan due to Keeper of the Forbidden Wild's Forbidden Ground.
Fixed a problem where Slip the Flow of Time would sometimes not be able to allow Thunderspeaker to use its Innate Powers in the Fast Phase.
The game no longer gets stuck if you Try Again after losing in a solo game where you used Dream of the Untouched Land.
You will now be correctly prompted for Isolate adjacency decisions when Habsburg Level 6 is ravaging.
France's loss condition no longer incorrectly counts towns twice in lands affected by Weave Together the Fabric of Place.
When resolving the Blighted Island effect of Blight Spreads, a board without Blight can now be selected first.
Blood Draws Predators now correctly triggers in both lands under the effect of Weave Together the Fabric of Place.
Fixed a problem where the game could get stuck in Rituals of Terror when using Undo while resolving Dahan Attack.
