Ancient powers waken to free their home from a unique adversary's influence. Promo Pack 2: Feather is now available and includes 2 Spirits, 1 Adversary, 2 Scenarios, 5 Aspects for Core Game Spirits, and 5 Fear Cards.

On the tabletop, this content is now part of the Feather & Flame expansion. The other half of that expansion is available digitally in Promo Pack 1: Flame, sold separately.

Promo Pack 2 Content

Spirits: Downpour Drenches the World bridges the high skies to the earth below with a cascading torrent of rain, and Finder of Paths Unseen traverses the island with ease.

Adversary: The Kingdom of Scotland has begun to quickly settle the Pacific Rim, establishing colonies in other key trading locations throughout the region.

Scenarios: A Diversity of Spirits and Varied Terrains provide new twists on gameplay in both multiplayer and single player.

Aspects: New ways to play familiar Spirits, portraying some facet of that Spirit’s nature more strongly or in a different fashion. Promo Pack 2: Feather includes five Aspects for the four low-complexity Spirits from the base game: Lightning's Swift Strike (Immense), River Surges in Sunlight (Travel), Shadows Flicker Like Flame (Amorphous & Foreboding), and Vital Strength of the Earth (Might). Each Aspect features brand new artwork by Nolan Nasser!

