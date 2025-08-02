Taunted characters now always fire their skill against the source of the taunt, even in skill cases that filter to specific units, such as Crosby’s “farthest target”. A taunted Crosby will now fire the skill at the taunt source.



Turbo nerfed - Starting mana reduced to 20 (was 50). Max Mana increased to 110 (was 90). Damage reduced to 60 per retaliatory hit (was 75).



The Forever Scythe nerfed - Now grants 10% more Lifesteal after 8 seconds (was 20%).



Soulburn Greaves nerfed - attacks now deal 1% HP damage to Ignited foes (was 2%).



Charlie nerfed - now has 40 Max Mana (was 35).



Fixed a bug where Bug was granting 30% Damage Reduction (now correctly grants the intended 20% Damage Reduction).



Defiler buffed - now executes at 20% max HP or below (was 15%).



Engineer buffed - Turret now starts at 40 damage (was 30), and gains +4 damage per Tier above 1 (was +3).



Ignite nerfed - healing reduction reduced to 50% (was 75%).



Porcino buffed - Skill damage increased to 175 (was 160). Starting Mana increased to 10 (was 0). Porcino also now gains +1 Attack Range for the rest of combat with each cast.



Fritz buffed - Skill damage increased to 180 (was 150). Shred duration increased to 6 seconds (from 5).



Tidus buffed - Main wave damage increased to 300 (was 200). Sub-wave damage increased to 120 (was 100).



Champigno buffed - Mush-Turrets now completely copy Champigno’s attack speed (previously copied 75% of Attack Speed)



Burdanna buffed - each time it pulses, the owner also heals 5% Max HP.



Deadhead nerfed - max Mana increased to 80 (from 60).



Shred nerfed - now increases damage by 20% (was 30%).



Gorbin nerfed - now Shreds for 3 seconds (was 5).



Prince Harming has a new passive: he now takes 25% less Spell damage.



Khepri changed: Starting mana reduced to 0 (was 45). Shield increased to 350 (was 300).



Fixed a bug that was causing Button to not reduce foes’ Max HP as much as the damage dealt from the Spores.



Button has gained a new passive: At the start of combat, Button gains 300 (scaling with Spell Power) empty Max HP.



Fixed a bug where Barq’s attacks took notably longer than other melee characters.



Baalor changed - Starting and Max Mana changed to 100/135 (was 125/150).



Ian buffed - Skill now takes 1 second to cast (from 2).



Monty slightly buffed - Spectral Snakes (from cast) now deal 240% of Monty’s Attack Damage (from 225%).



Elder Reto buffed - Meteor damage now 450 (was 300).



Harmony skill nerfed - now grants 8 base Spell Power and Attack Speed (from 10).



Magicannon buffed - now Stuns the Shocked target for 1 second when the effect activates in addition to the damage, and counts up on the wielder rather than the target (meaning it is easier to activate if the target switches or dies).



Vex tweaked. If Vex casts on a Stifle or Stun immune target, the rest of the skill’s effects still completely apply.



Glitter tweaked. If Glitter casts on a Crowd Control immune target, the skill instead immediately deals its damage. (Also, added some nice new visual effects for Glitter’s skill!) Glitter also now prioritizes the highest Attack Damage foe to ensheepify.



Renamed the Orb of Greatness to the Ruby Sphere to prevent confusion with two of the buildable items having the same first word in their name.



Changed the way Geogukk’s Tier is derived from your Dwellers’ Tiers - it’s now based on the total Tier (rather than average Tier), meaning adding a Tier 1 unit will improve your progress, rather than potentially reducing the average Tier among your Dwellers!



Fixed a bug that was causing the Cull blessing to not banish any Units.



Fixed a bug that caused Volcanus to become unable to cast if he was Crowd Control immune or Disarm immune.



Sir Sparkles buffed: now grants 10 Armor to himself and the unit being casted on.



Fixed an exploit that let you sell the Boss Marker on the table for Star Points.



Stormy Skies skill buffed - now deals 250 damage per thunderbolt thrown (was 150).



Jumpers trait changed - now This Means Warp, a powerful new perk which causes your units to Teleport instead of moving!



Arbiter (PVP Combat Modifier) nerfed - now grants 20% Attack Damage (was 30%) and 7 Mana Regen (was 8).



The Wanderer (PVP Combat Modifier) nerfed - now ONLY starts with the Rare unit. Added some clarifying text to Wanderer bundles.



Cactus Nymph (PVP Combat Modifier) buffed - now deals 15 damage back per item (was 10).

