The stars align for a major visual refresh!

Visual Improvements

Combat Effect Icons - Complete Overhaul

All combat effect icons have been completely redesigned with crisp, modern visuals

Improved clarity and readability for effects like Strength, Agility, Poison, and more

Enhanced visual consistency across all combat states

Boon System Visual Refresh

All 12 zodiac boons now feature stunning new iconography

Elemental boons (Fire, Water, Earth, Air) display enhanced visual flair

Improved visual hierarchy makes boon effects easier to identify at a glance

Animation Polish

Smoother card play animations

Enhanced visual feedback for orb ascension and consumption

Refined combat effect application animations

Improved UI transitions throughout the game

Technical Improvements

Enhanced Testing & Stability

Implemented comprehensive new testing system

Resolved numerous edge-case bugs and interaction issues

Improved game stability across all three character classes

Fixed various card interaction inconsistencies

Performance Optimizations

Faster load times between battles

Improved memory management during extended play sessions

Smoother frame rates during intense visual effects

Reduced hitches during card animations

Looking Ahead

The cosmos holds more secrets to unveil! New boons are coming in our next major update - prepare to discover fresh strategic possibilities that will reshape your approach to the fade.

Developer Notes

This update represents our commitment to constantly improving Moon's Creed's visual presentation while maintaining the deep strategic gameplay you love. The new testing infrastructure will allow us to deliver more polished content and faster bug fixes in future updates.

Thank you to our dedicated community for your continued feedback and support. May the stars guide your path!

- The Moon's Creed Development Team