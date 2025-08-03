 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19453441 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The stars align for a major visual refresh!

Visual Improvements

Combat Effect Icons - Complete Overhaul

  • All combat effect icons have been completely redesigned with crisp, modern visuals

  • Improved clarity and readability for effects like Strength, Agility, Poison, and more

  • Enhanced visual consistency across all combat states

Boon System Visual Refresh

  • All 12 zodiac boons now feature stunning new iconography

  • Elemental boons (Fire, Water, Earth, Air) display enhanced visual flair

  • Improved visual hierarchy makes boon effects easier to identify at a glance

Animation Polish

  • Smoother card play animations

  • Enhanced visual feedback for orb ascension and consumption

  • Refined combat effect application animations

  • Improved UI transitions throughout the game

Technical Improvements

Enhanced Testing & Stability

  • Implemented comprehensive new testing system

  • Resolved numerous edge-case bugs and interaction issues

  • Improved game stability across all three character classes

  • Fixed various card interaction inconsistencies

Performance Optimizations

  • Faster load times between battles

  • Improved memory management during extended play sessions

  • Smoother frame rates during intense visual effects

  • Reduced hitches during card animations

Looking Ahead

The cosmos holds more secrets to unveil! New boons are coming in our next major update - prepare to discover fresh strategic possibilities that will reshape your approach to the fade.

Developer Notes

This update represents our commitment to constantly improving Moon's Creed's visual presentation while maintaining the deep strategic gameplay you love. The new testing infrastructure will allow us to deliver more polished content and faster bug fixes in future updates.

Thank you to our dedicated community for your continued feedback and support. May the stars guide your path!

- The Moon's Creed Development Team

