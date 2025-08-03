The stars align for a major visual refresh!
Visual Improvements
Combat Effect Icons - Complete Overhaul
All combat effect icons have been completely redesigned with crisp, modern visuals
Improved clarity and readability for effects like Strength, Agility, Poison, and more
Enhanced visual consistency across all combat states
Boon System Visual Refresh
All 12 zodiac boons now feature stunning new iconography
Elemental boons (Fire, Water, Earth, Air) display enhanced visual flair
Improved visual hierarchy makes boon effects easier to identify at a glance
Animation Polish
Smoother card play animations
Enhanced visual feedback for orb ascension and consumption
Refined combat effect application animations
Improved UI transitions throughout the game
Technical Improvements
Enhanced Testing & Stability
Implemented comprehensive new testing system
Resolved numerous edge-case bugs and interaction issues
Improved game stability across all three character classes
Fixed various card interaction inconsistencies
Performance Optimizations
Faster load times between battles
Improved memory management during extended play sessions
Smoother frame rates during intense visual effects
Reduced hitches during card animations
Looking Ahead
The cosmos holds more secrets to unveil! New boons are coming in our next major update - prepare to discover fresh strategic possibilities that will reshape your approach to the fade.
Developer Notes
This update represents our commitment to constantly improving Moon's Creed's visual presentation while maintaining the deep strategic gameplay you love. The new testing infrastructure will allow us to deliver more polished content and faster bug fixes in future updates.
Thank you to our dedicated community for your continued feedback and support. May the stars guide your path!
- The Moon's Creed Development Team
Changed files in this update